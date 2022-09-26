Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 4.5%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 14,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 707,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
