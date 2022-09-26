Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 4.5%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 14,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 707,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

