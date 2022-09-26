Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $948.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.51. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,392,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

