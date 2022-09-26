Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.17. 4,443,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,536. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

