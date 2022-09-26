Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $597,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,785. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.80 and a 200-day moving average of $233.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

