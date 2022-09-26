Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 604,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

