Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.48. 870,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,857. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

