Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.31. 7,648,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. The company has a market cap of $356.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.