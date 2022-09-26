Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $474.37. The stock had a trading volume of 653,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.27.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

