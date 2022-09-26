GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,118. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.