Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
See Also
