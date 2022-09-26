Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRP.U shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

