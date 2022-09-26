Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Kelly John Marshall acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.99 per share, with a total value of C$218,957.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,957.10. Insiders have bought a total of 3,473 shares of company stock valued at $254,234 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

