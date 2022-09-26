Graviton (GRAV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.45 Million

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00073500 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

