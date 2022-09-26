Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 67,393 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,393 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 665,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 359,219 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.28. 2,972,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

