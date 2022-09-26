Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.86. 2,597,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.