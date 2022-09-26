Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,431 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

COMB traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 210,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

