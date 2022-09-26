Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000.

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $70.00. 1,079,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

