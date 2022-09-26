Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,785 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,173. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

