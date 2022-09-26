Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 459 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,783 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. 1,333,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,612. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

