Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $14.87 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 639,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,873,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.41% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $467,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 485.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 218,104 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,890,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EELV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 315,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,181. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.