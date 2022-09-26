Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.25

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.25 and last traded at C$27.57, with a volume of 5550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$726.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.39.
Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
Featured Stories
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.