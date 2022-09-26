Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.25 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$737.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.
Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
