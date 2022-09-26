Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.25 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$737.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

