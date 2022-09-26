Guardian Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Guardian Investment Management cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $22,936,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. 2,266,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

