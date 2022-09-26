Guardian Investment Management Sells 750 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $64.35. 10,452,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

