Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,906 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.23. 8,189,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,935. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

