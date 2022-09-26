Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

