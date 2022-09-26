Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $177.12. 782,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.