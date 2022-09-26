Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.18) to GBX 2,435 ($29.42) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 1,820 ($21.99) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,293.50 ($27.71).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,061 ($24.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,220.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,239.99. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.42) and a one year high of GBX 3,270 ($39.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,246 ($27.14), for a total transaction of £129,234.84 ($156,156.16).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

