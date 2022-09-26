Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $38.79 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.79 or 0.00202245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,790 coins and its circulating supply is 667,480 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

