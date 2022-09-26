Head to Head Analysis: ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) & Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ASM International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 29.12% 23.83% 19.45% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $2.05 billion 5.59 $585.29 million $12.55 18.78 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ASM International and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASM International and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 2 6 0 2.75 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASM International presently has a consensus price target of $381.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.69%. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.45%. Given Next Hydrogen Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Next Hydrogen Solutions is more favorable than ASM International.

Summary

ASM International beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services. The company also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.