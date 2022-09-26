Head-To-Head Comparison: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aris Water Solutions and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $20.14, indicating a potential upside of 70.41%. ProFrac has a consensus price target of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 74.51%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 2.94 -$9.22 million N/A N/A ProFrac $768.35 million 2.88 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats ProFrac on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.