HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR:HEI traded down €1.23 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €40.66 ($41.49). 757,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a one year high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.