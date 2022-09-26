HEX (HEX) Price Down 9.8% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One HEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 581,769,534,553 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
