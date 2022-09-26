High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.22

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 21746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$60.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.55%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.