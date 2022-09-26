Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $267.10

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $267.10 and last traded at $267.10, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.88.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

