Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Holcim Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $8.29 on Monday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

