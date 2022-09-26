Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.97

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 48064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

