Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.33. 90,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day moving average is $188.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

