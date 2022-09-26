Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $171.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.37. Honeywell International has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

