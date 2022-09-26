Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.93

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
