Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 129 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $110.72. 9,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,198. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.89 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

