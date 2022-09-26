Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 86 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.84. 71,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,417. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

