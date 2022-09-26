Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.82. 2,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

