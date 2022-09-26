Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 180,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

