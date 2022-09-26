Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,500. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day moving average is $332.01.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

