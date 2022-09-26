Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $47.61. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

