Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

