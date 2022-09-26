Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.33. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

