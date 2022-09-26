Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

