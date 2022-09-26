Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on the stock.

HTG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Trading Down 9.1 %

LON:HTG opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of £409.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.12.

Hunting Increases Dividend

Hunting Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is -0.18%.

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.